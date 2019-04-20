How Baby George Papadopoulos Got Set Up By A Deep State Cut Out

Maltese professor Joseph Mifsud was used to tie George Papadopoulos to Russia by the Mueller team and their mainstream media. After he was interviewed by the Mueller team he went missing. Two days ago he was finally located in Rome next to the US embassy. It’s time to ask him who he was working for.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/04/deep-state-spy-located-fake-russian-joseph-mifsud-who-set-up-trump-campaign-volunteer-papadopoulos-located-in-rome/?utm_source=TGPemail&utm_medium=email&utm_content=subscriber_id:553009928&utm_campaign=Auto%20Send%20from%20The%20Gateway%20Pundit%20on%20April%2020,%202019%20at%2003:06:08%20PM