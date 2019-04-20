How Baby George Papadopoulos Got Set Up By A Deep State Cut Out

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, April 20th, 2019

Maltese professor Joseph Mifsud was used to tie George Papadopoulos to Russia by the Mueller team and their mainstream media.  After he was interviewed by the Mueller team he went missing.  Two days ago he was finally located in Rome next to the US embassy.  It’s time to ask him who he was working for.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/04/deep-state-spy-located-fake-russian-joseph-mifsud-who-set-up-trump-campaign-volunteer-papadopoulos-located-in-rome/?utm_source=TGPemail&utm_medium=email&utm_content=subscriber_id:553009928&utm_campaign=Auto%20Send%20from%20The%20Gateway%20Pundit%20on%20April%2020,%202019%20at%2003:06:08%20PM

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.