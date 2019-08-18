How Bill Clinton Got Out Of The Blue Dress Dog House: He Obeyed Hillary's Command To Bomb Serbia To Rubble

Twenty years ago, President Bill Clinton commenced bombing Serbia in the name of human rights, justice, and ethnic tolerance. Approximately 1,500 Serb civilians were killed by NATO bombing in one of the biggest sham morality plays of the modern era. As British professor Philip Hammond recently noted, the 78-day bombing campaign “was not a purely military operation: NATO also destroyed what it called ‘dual-use’ targets, such as factories, city bridges, and even the main television building in downtown Belgrade, in an attempt to terrorise the country into surrender.”

http://ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/featured-articles/2019/august/17/america-s-benevolent-bombing-of-serbia/