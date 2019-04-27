How India Circles The Drain Of Statist Decay

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, April 27th, 2019

Even India’s IT industry —which was never a force to reckon with and dealt mostly with low-level work, and employed no more than 0.3% of the population—is rapidly losing ground. Call centres, as the reader might lately have realised, is rapidly moving either back to the US or to the Philippines.

Nothing works in India. As time marches on, institutions continue to fall apart, degenerating and decaying. The Constitution is today mere pieces of parchment, with only as much value as the comprehension of the judge allows for. He simply does not have a rational mindset, for which the British formed India’s institutions.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://internationalman.com/articles/the-decline-of-india/

 

