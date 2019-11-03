How Leviathan Grows---Six Essential Charts

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, November 3rd, 2019

 

But whenever I hear about how government intervention in the marketplace is withering away — to be replaced by untrammeled markets — I am forced to wonder what metric these people are using. By what measure are governments getting smaller, weaker, and less involved in the daily lives of human beings? In this country, at least, this case certainly can't be made by consulting the data on government taxation and spending. From 1960 to 2018, federal tax receipts per capita increased from $3,523 to $5,973, an increase of 70 percent.

 
ombined1.PNG

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.