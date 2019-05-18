How Liberals Became The New War Party

Earlier this month, onetime fierce Iraq war opponent Rachel Maddow went on TV to embrace John Bolton in a diatribe about how the poor National Security Adviser has been thwarted by Trump in efforts to topple Maduro.“Regardless of what you thought about John Bolton before this, his career, his track record,” Maddow said. “Just think about John Bolton as a human being.”The telecast was surreal. It was like watching Dick Cheney sing “Give Peace a Chance.”

https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-features/venezuela-united-states-war-trump-836344/