How Pompeo, Bolton And Bibi Are Marching The Orange Man To War Against Iran

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, April 28th, 2019

The oil embargo not only violates international law, it sets the US on a collision course with some of its most important allies and vassal states.  Brazen threats against Iran by Trump’s two main enforcers, National Security advisor John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, have reinforced America’s unfortunate image as an imperial power that threatens war against disobedient satraps and independent-minded nations.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2019/04/eric-margolis/whom-the-gods-would-destroy-they-first-make-mad/

 

