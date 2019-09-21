How The Deep State Is Dragging Trump Into War With Iran

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, September 21st, 2019

Thus far in his presidency, Donald Trump has been able to avoid full-blown war despite serious efforts by a consortium of concerns to trigger such an event. Despite the hawks he gathers around himself, probably in an effort to “keep his enemies closer,” as Sun Tsu recommended, Trump is clearly not enamored of the battlefield as are so many others in Washington. Trump is a businessman, and sees much more advantage in walking away from a hard-won contract than walking away from an obliterated landscape, the worst imaginable thing for a real estate developer. Nevertheless, it is a nerve-racking experience watching the author of the ‘Art of the Deal’ bluster and bluff his way against rivals right up to precipice of disaster before retreating back again to stable ground.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2019/09/20/trumps-real-war-is-with-the-deep-state-not-iran/

