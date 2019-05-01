How The Neocons Deep Sixed America First On North Korea And Iran

It was time for the neocons, specifically Sheldon Adelson, the Saudis and the UAE, to push for a new foreign policy. They had to stop Trump from making a deal of substance with North Korea because it would undermine the goal of destroying Iran.

Peace might have broken out in the Middle East and U.S. troops might have come home. The Horror. The Horror.

https://tomluongo.me/2019/04/29/good-will-hunting-by-iran-and-north-korea/

