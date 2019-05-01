How The Neocons Deep Sixed America First On North Korea And Iran

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, May 1st, 2019

It was time for the neocons, specifically Sheldon Adelson, the Saudis and the UAE, to push for a new foreign policy. They had to stop Trump from making a deal of substance with North Korea because it would undermine the goal of destroying Iran.

Peace might have broken out in the Middle East and U.S. troops might have come home. The Horror. The Horror.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://tomluongo.me/2019/04/29/good-will-hunting-by-iran-and-north-korea/

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://tomluongo.me/2019/04/29/good-will-hunting-by-iran-and-north-korea/

 

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.