In conclusion, on occasion, the United States might look like a Net Oil Exporter on paper, but the truth of the matter is that much of our petroleum exports are of lower quality that we have no use for. Even if the United States becomes more of a net oil exporter in the future, it will still be forced to import a significant amount of medium grade and heavier oil designed for its refinery industry.

