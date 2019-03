The new leak now again aggravates the situation. It shows that Trump has little real say about his administration's policy. It shows that he was powerless when he tried to undo the sanctions that had worsened the situation in the first place. The leak undermines whatever trust Kim Jong-un still has in Trump's words.

https://www.moonofalabama.org/2019/03/trump-tries-to-undo-north-korea-sanctions-gets-sabotaged-by-his-own-staff.html#more