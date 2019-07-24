How This Plays Out?!? Deceleration, Distortion, Debt-Deflation, Depopulation, Default, & Depression

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, July 24th, 2019

So, with tanking fertility rates and a declining childbearing population among the consumer nations ever since 2007, the confidence level is very high that growth isn't coming back any decade soon.  The chart below shows the annual change in the childbearing populations of consumers (blue columns) and non-consumers (tan columns).  This is a process of depopulation among the consumer nations that is already in the advanced stages.  Again, I include the Federal Funds Rate, as it is nearly a 1:1 match with the annual change of the consumer nations childbearing population, and the changing demand they represent.  The implication is that population growth leads (changing demand) and the Federal Funds rate follows...so ongoing rate policy shouldn't be hard to cipher.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://econimica.blogspot.com/2019/07/how-this-plays-out-deceleration_39.html

