How To Combat Socialist Legislation: Keep It Local---Taxpayers Can Vote "No" With Their Feet

For instance, there should be no statewide minimum wage. If communities want something above the federal minimum wage, leave it up to cities and counties. Indeed, there should be no statewide labor regulations at all. Statewide blue laws should all be out the window as well, with no state regulations on who can sell alcohol — or marijuana — when or where. Gun laws, too, ought to be for county sheriffs to decide.

