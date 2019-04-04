How To Combat Socialist Legislation: Keep It Local---Taxpayers Can Vote "No" With Their Feet

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, April 4th, 2019

For instance, there should be no statewide minimum wage. If communities want something above the federal minimum wage, leave it up to cities and counties. Indeed, there should be no statewide labor regulations at all. Statewide blue laws should all be out the window as well, with no state regulations on who can sell alcohol — or marijuana — when or where. Gun laws, too, ought to be for county sheriffs to decide.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=300944&preview_id=300944&preview_nonce=01523bfa82&preview=true

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.