How To End The Brexit Crisis---Leave!

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, April 6th, 2019

The latest polls show that the majority of British have had enough. They just want to exit the EU without any deal whatsoever. There is absolutely NOTHING to gain from an EU deal. Britain will be the major loser and it will surrender its sovereignty in the process if it does not get out and run as fast as it can. It will be the EU which is the loser – not Britain. They still need the oil from Britain when they have none except from Scandinavia. Britain is the #1 market for German cars. Watch how the German economy collapses into the bottom of the ECM in a very hard landing.

 

 

 

 

https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/britain/most-british-now-just-want-to-leave-with-no-deal-get-out-while-they-can-the-polls-show/

 

 

 

 

