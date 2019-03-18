How To Fix Rep. Omar's AIPAC Compliant---Make It Register As The Netanyahu Government Agent It Is

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, March 18th, 2019

In 1995, when the peace-seeking Rabin was gunned down by a right-wing Israeli zealot, more foreign leaders attended his funeral than had attended any similar rite since John F. Kennedy’s. Poll after poll showed Rabin, the man who negotiated honestly and directly with the Palestinian leader, Yasser Arafat, to be among the most admired people in the world.

Today, Netanyahu and AIPAC (which has kept the United States government firmly behind Netanyahu’s policies) have turned Israel into a source of dissension even among American Jews. No, AIPAC is not a “pro-Israel” lobby. It’s the Netanyahu lobby and our laws should treat it as such, for Israel’s sake even more than our own.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://forward.com/opinion/395676/its-time-for-aipac-to-register-as-a-foreign-agent/

 

