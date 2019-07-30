How To Fix Washington's Disastrous Immigration Control Bureaucracy: Abolish It

America’s system of immigration controls is based on the socialist principle of central planning, a principle that inevitably and always produces what the economist Ludwig von Mises called “planned chaos.” Is there a better term to describe America’s decades-long, ongoing, never-ending immigration crisis?

The system that is opposite to central planning is one based on the principles of a free market — that is, a market that is free of government control, interference, regulation, and planning — i.e., open borders — the free movement of goods, services, and people across political borders. The free market is based on the laws of supply and demand, which are natural laws, not laws enacted by Congress.

