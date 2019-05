Of all the major US multinationals that do business in China, Apple is in a particularly precarious position: iPhones sold in the US will be subject to the new tariffs, since Apple builds most of them in China, while Chinese consumers - whom the company has come to depend on for sales growth - could shun the brand as the trade war intensifies.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-05-22/how-trumps-huawei-ban-could-blow-apples-china-business