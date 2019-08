She reminds us that those mainly Central American immigrants crossing the border in large numbers whom the president has raged against since 2015 are, in fact, the desperate victims of a set of decisions made not in Tegucigalpa, Guatemala City, or San Salvador, but in Washington over more than half a century.

http://www.tomdispatch.com/post/176598/tomgram%3A_rebecca_gordon%2C_how_the_u.s._created_the_central_american_immigration_crisis/