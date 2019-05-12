Hypocrisy Unbound! Not A Single Democrat Has Looked At The 99.9% Unredacted Mueller Report On Obstruction

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, May 12th, 2019

If there's one thing that suggests Congressional Democrats are not acting in good faith amid their new obstruction crusade, it's this;

House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler (D-NY) held Attorney General William Barr in contempt on Wednesday for failing to turn over the full Mueller report and its underlying evidence - yet not a single Democrat in Congress has elected to look at the 99.9% unredacted 'volume 2' section of the Mueller's findings provided to Congress by the DOJ, which specifically covers the obstruction portion of Mueller's investigation (Section "A" of the report covering alleged conspiracy with Russia was offered 98.5% unredacted).

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-05-12/why-hasnt-single-democrat-looked-985-unredacted-mueller-report-provided-congress

 

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.