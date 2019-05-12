Hypocrisy Unbound! Not A Single Democrat Has Looked At The 99.9% Unredacted Mueller Report On Obstruction

If there's one thing that suggests Congressional Democrats are not acting in good faith amid their new obstruction crusade, it's this;

House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler (D-NY) held Attorney General William Barr in contempt on Wednesday for failing to turn over the full Mueller report and its underlying evidence - yet not a single Democrat in Congress has elected to look at the 99.9% unredacted 'volume 2' section of the Mueller's findings provided to Congress by the DOJ, which specifically covers the obstruction portion of Mueller's investigation (Section "A" of the report covering alleged conspiracy with Russia was offered 98.5% unredacted).

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-05-12/why-hasnt-single-democrat-looked-985-unredacted-mueller-report-provided-congress