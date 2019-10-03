Idiocy or Perfidy? How Washington Got Hooked on Foreign Democracy Crusades

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, October 3rd, 2019

Gullible Superpower walks readers through almost 40 years of pro-democracy shams. From Jonas Savimbi’s ludicrous authoritarian pro-freedom movement in Angola to the murderous Kosovo Liberation Army to the boundless rascality of Ahmed Chalabi, Carpenter recounts how the U.S. government bankrolled and supported one fraud after another. He also details how it intervened in Ukraine’s internal affairs, choosing to back the side with neo-Nazi elements in order to topple an elected pro-Russian government. (At least it worked out well for Joe Biden’s son.)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/idiocy-or-perfidy-how-we-get-hooked-on-foreign-democracy-movements/

