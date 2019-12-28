Illegal Actions Must Have Consequences: Why The Durham Investigation Is Crucial To The Future Of American Democracy

On balance then, whatever happens in the senate, the briefer the better, and the most obvious tack would be a simple summary dismissal of the house’s charges as devoid of merit. And then a season of patience while events are allowed to play out. What’s at stake beyond the fog of concerted deception and bad faith is whether we’ll return to the principle that actions bring consequences, which is also the basic principle of reality. The departure from that since 2008 has just about wrecked the foundations of this country.

https://kunstler.com/clusterfuck-nation/evidence-of-absence/