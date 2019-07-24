Immigration Hypocrisy, Left and Right

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, July 24th, 2019

Conservatives love to wrap themselves in free-market, capitalist lingo. They tell us that they are fierce opponents of socialism. Their favorite mantra is “free enterprise, private property, and limited government.” You might even find them quoting Milton Friedman or Friedrich Hayek.

Yet, all that “devotion” to free-market principles goes out the window when it comes to immigration. Rather than simply leaving people free to cross borders seeking to improve their lives through labor, which is what “free enterprise” is all about, conservatives support an enormous big-government immigration system, one that is based on the socialist principle of central planning.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.fff.org/2019/07/19/immigration-hypocrisy-left-and-right/

 

 

