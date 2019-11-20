Impeach Official Washington: Rogue Agencies Have Been Assailing The Rule Of Law For Decades

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, November 20th, 2019

By all means, let’s talk about impeachment. To allow the President or any rogue government agency or individual to disregard the rule of law whenever, wherever and however it chooses and operate “above the law” is exactly how a nation of sheep gives rise to a government of wolves.

To be clear: this is not about Donald Trump. Or at least it shouldn’t be just about Trump. This is a condemnation of every government toady at every point along the political spectrum—right, left and center—who has conspired to expand the federal government’s powers at the expense of the citizenry.

 

 

 

 

https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/impeach_the_government_rogue_agencies_have_been_abusing_their_powers_for_decades

 

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.