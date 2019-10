But in this imperial capital, the voice of the interventionist yet prevails. The media, the foreign policy elite, the think tanks, the ethnic lobbies, the Pentagon, the State Department, Capitol Hill, are almost all interventionist, opposed to Trump's abandonment of the Kurds. Rand Paul may echo Middle America, but Lindsey Graham speaks for the Republican establishment.

https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/#inbox/FMfcgxwDrtxzBTqGnlqVZhNCPQZnmbbh