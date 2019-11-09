Imperialist Aggression By Any Other Name: Washington Threatens Syria If It Attempts to Enter It Own Oilfields

Hoffman, in his comments Thursday, gave a different message—that "the revenue from this is not going to the U.S. This is going to the SDF," referring to the Kurdish-led and U.S.-allied Syrian Democratic Forces, who are battling ISIS. Byrne claimed that the U.S. has been waging the oil field control mission alongside SDF and that the goal was to prevent ISIS from obtaining the oil revenue.

But, as one reporter pointed out, ISIS fighters "have no armor. They have no aircraft." "Do they have the capability to actually seize the oil fields?" the reporter asked. "And isn't this really about Russia and Syria seizing those oil fields?"

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/pentagon-shoot-any-syrian-official-who-tries-access-syrian-oil