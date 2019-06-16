Joe & Hunter Biden, Igor Kolomoisky And The 2014 Downing Of Flight MH17---Something Smells Oily

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, June 16th, 2019

Notably, at the time of the MH17 downing, the Ukrainian governor of the Dnepropetrovsk Oblast or region, was Igor Kolomoisky. Kolomoisky, who is listed as the third richest man in Ukraine with an empire in oil, coal, metals and banking, was also reported to be directly linked via offshore entities to control of Burisma, the shady Ukrainian gas company that named the son of then-Vice President Joe Biden to its board.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2019/06/no_author/the-downing-of-malaysian-airlines-mh17-mahathir-opens-a-ukraine-political-pandoras-box/

 

 

 

 

 

 

