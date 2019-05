But what may come as a surprise to some is the fact that the constant need to keep prices of real estate and rent rising, regardless of traditional supply and demand, is exacerbating things to a degree where some of the most sought after real estate in the world has now become deserted and barren.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-04-29/inflated-and-overpriced-retail-real-estate-turns-manhattan-wasteland

The