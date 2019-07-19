Intra-Market Divergences Galore: The Calm Before The Storm

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, July 19th, 2019

New highs in the big cap indexes (DJIA, SPX, NDX) are once again not confirmed by small caps (RUT), the broad market (NYA) and a number of sub-sectors (such as the DJTA which is included in the chart below; according to Dow Theory, the DJTA must confirm moves in the DJIA to validate its trend)....... In fact, it could well be argued that the current spate of non-confirmations is even more ominous as they are stretching over a time period of approximately 18 months by now (the broad market represented by the NYSE Index has yet to overcome its January 2018 peak).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

