"Is Something Going Wrong? Is Something Broken?" Quants Running "Scared" As Nothing Makes Sense

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, December 5th, 2019

It's also Georg Elsaesser, a Frankfurt-based fund manager at Invesco, is trying to calm down his newbie quant clients as choppy stock moves make life difficult for anyone trading factors, which wire up all those systematic portfolios on Wall Street."Some of them are kind of scared," Elsaesser told Bloomberg. "They’re asking the questions: Is something going wrong? Is something broken?"

Well actually, the answer is yes: the market is broken, and you can thank central banks for that.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/something-going-wrong-something-broken-quants-running-scared-nothing-makes-sense

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.