"Is Something Going Wrong? Is Something Broken?" Quants Running "Scared" As Nothing Makes Sense

It's also Georg Elsaesser, a Frankfurt-based fund manager at Invesco, is trying to calm down his newbie quant clients as choppy stock moves make life difficult for anyone trading factors, which wire up all those systematic portfolios on Wall Street."Some of them are kind of scared," Elsaesser told Bloomberg. "They’re asking the questions: Is something going wrong? Is something broken?"

Well actually, the answer is yes: the market is broken, and you can thank central banks for that.

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/something-going-wrong-something-broken-quants-running-scared-nothing-makes-sense