It Started With The Alleged Russian Hack Of The DNC Which Was A Technical Impossibility----And Mueller Has Proved Nothing Since

We veteran intelligence professionals (VIPS) have done enough detailed forensic work to prove the speciousness of the prevailing story that the DNC emails published by WikiLeaks came from Russian hacking. Given the paucity of evidence to support that story, we believe Mueller may choose to finesse this key issue and leave everyone hanging. That would help sustain the widespread belief that Trump owes his victory to President Vladimir Putin, and strengthen the hand of those who pay little heed to the unpredictable consequences of an increase in tensions with nuclear-armed Russia.

https://consortiumnews.com/2019/03/13/vips-muellers-forensics-free-findings/