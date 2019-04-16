Italy's Debt Soaring Again---New Showdown With Brussels Looms

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, April 16th, 2019

The IMF now envisages Italy’s public debt ratio ratcheting up to 134.4% of GDP in 2020 to 138.5% in 2024. As the debt increases, so too will the interest payments on the debt. That is unsustainable, especially with much of that debt scheduled to fall due in the next few years. In 2019 alone, Italy has an eye-watering €250 billion of bond redemptions to fund, which is roughly the equivalent of all Eurozone bond maturities this year. And now Rome doesn’t even have the ECB to rely on to buy up over half of the bonds it issues.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://wolfstreet.com/2019/04/11/big-old-problem-just-re-erupted-on-eurozones-southern-flank/

