It’s Baaack! $99 Billion Repo Surge Means Fed’s Rate Peg Ain’t The Market’s Command
But wait there’s more: today’s oversubscribed term repo, coupled with yesterday’s overnight repo surge and this morning’s $63.919BN overnight repo…… means the Fed just injected a total of $99BN to keep the levitation party going, and confirms that the repo market remains paralyzed. https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/repo-remains-paralyzed-fed-announces-first-oversubscribed-term-repo-mid-december
David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.