It's Happening Again: Maersk Halts Asia-Europe Loop Amid Global Slowdown

Growth in the world continues to collapse into late summer, so much so that Maersk and Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) had to "temporarily suspend" their AE2/Swan Asia to North Europe loop until mid-November, removing 20,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) a week from trade, reported The Loadstar.

Collapsing demand and plunging shipping container rates have led to pain for carriers who sail their vessels along the route. This is the second time Maersk and MSC have suspended the circuit, and the last time this happened was last fall.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-09-05/its-happening-again-maersk-halts-asia-europe-loop-amid-global-slowdown