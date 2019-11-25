It's The Debt, Stupid! Global Total Now $255 Trillion

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, November 25th, 2019

The IIF estimated that global debt would end the year at $255 TN – “nearly $32,500 for each of the 7.7 billion people on planet” (as noted by Reuters’ Marc Jones). Global debt expanded $7.5 TN during the first half of the year, led by China and the U.S. From Reuters (Marc Jones): “Separate analysis from Bank of America Merrill Lynch… calculated that since the collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers, governments have borrowed $30 trillion, companies have taken on $25 trillion, households $9 trillion and banks $2 trillion.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

http://creditbubblebulletin.blogspot.com/2019/11/weekly-commentary-weak-link.html

