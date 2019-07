Ultimately, the clearing process will be very substantial. As noted above, with the economy currently requiring roughly $3 of debt to create $1 of economic growth, a reversion to a structurally manageable level of debt would involve a nearly $40 Trillion reduction of total credit market debt from current levels.

This is the “great reset” that is coming.

https://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=324658&preview_id=324658&preview_nonce=8e24f322d6&preview=true