It's Treasonous To Accept Dirt From A Foreign Government---Unless You Are The Obama Administration In July 2016

In July 2016, the Obama administration accepted unsolicited information from Alexander Downer, an Australian diplomat who just happened to have helped arrange a $25 million government donation to the Clinton Foundation years before. Downer said that he had witnessed a Trump campaign aide, George Papadopoulos, bragging about some dirt that the Russians supposedly had on Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-06-14/delerious-democrats-now-accusing-team-obama-treason