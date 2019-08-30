J. M. Keynes: Red-Hued Statist And Enemy Of Liberty And Free Market Prosperity

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, August 30th, 2019

But if Keynes was such a model champion of the free society, how can we account for his peculiar comments, in 1933, endorsing, though with reservations, the social "experiments" that were going on at the time in Italy, Germany, and Russia? And what about his strange introduction to the 1936 German translation of the General Theory, where he writes that his approach to economic policy is much better suited to a totalitarian state such as that run by the Nazis than, for instance, to Britain?

 

 

 

 

 

 

