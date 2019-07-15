Japan's Old Age Colony: A Demographic/Fiscal Death Trap

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, July 15th, 2019

Japan is ageing fast. Its dependency ratio, defined as the ratio of the population aged 65 and above to the population aged 20-64, was 48% in 2015. It is predicted to rise to 80% by the early 2050s and to stay at around 80% during the second half of the century......Expenditures for age-related social insurance programmes - such as pensions, public health care, and long-term care insurance - are projected to rise significantly, far outpacing the projected revenues and insurance premia collected as the size of the working age population continues to shrink rapidly

 

 

 

 

 

http://econintersect.com/pages/opinion/opinion.php?post=201907070405

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.