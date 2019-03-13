Jay Powell's "60 Minutes" Of Economic Fiction

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, March 13th, 2019

The Fed has a long history of talking out of both sides of their mouths. They make a habit of avoiding candor about policy uncertainties in what appears to be an effort to retain credibility and give an appearance of confidence. The Fed’s defense of their extraordinary actions over the past ten years and
reluctance to normalize policy is awkward, to say the least and certainly not confidence inspiring. As evidenced by his responses to Scott Pelley on 60 Minutes, Jerome Powell is picking up where
Bernanke and Yellen left off.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

