Jeffrey Epstein And The Vengeance Of The Golden Golem

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, July 13th, 2019

The vengeance emanates from the Clinton’s nemesis, the uppity Golden Golem of Greatness who dared to “steal” Hillary’s place in the Oval Office (and history). To put it plainly, Mr. Trump had enough of the two-year-plus persecution he endured from the Clinton-inspired Mueller investigation into the Clinton-propagated Russia Collusion flim-flam. And having patiently survived this audacious, seditious effrontery, is now out to squash the Clintons like a pair of palmetto bugs.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://kunstler.com/clusterfuck-nation/nemesis-rising/

 

