John Bolton: A Hearty Good Riddance Is Hardly Enough!

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, September 14th, 2019

For Bolton always lacked any form of judgment, wisdom, discernment or restraint. He had a simplistic rigid mind that never learned any anything good that was new and never forget everything that was old and vile.

As recently as July, he was lauded at a farcical so-called “national conservative” conference outside Washington as a champion of restraint and peace in foreign policy. Josef Goebbels could not have come up with a more outrageous and ludicrous lie. It was like congratulating Jeffrey Epstein on his chastity and respect for virgins.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://straightlinelogic.com/2019/09/13/the-fall-of-john-bolton-exercising-power-with-the-grace-of-a-cockroach-by-martin-sieff/

