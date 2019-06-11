Judy Shelton's Remarkable Attack On The Fed

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, June 11th, 2019

Judy Shelton's recent interview with the Financial Times is nothing short of remarkable. Her comments represent the most substantive attack on the Fed, and central banking generally, by any potential nominee to the Fed board in recent history. She not only challenges how Jerome Powell and Fed officials conduct monetary policy, but whether they can conduct it competently at all.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://mises.org/power-market/judy-sheltons-remarkable-attack-fed?utm_source=Mises+Institute+Subscriptions&utm_campaign=73e4d36456-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_9_21_2018_9_59_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_8b52b2e1c0-73e4d36456-228090025

 

