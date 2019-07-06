Julian Assange and the Real War on the Free Press

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, July 6th, 2019

The issues at stake go far beyond whether Assange is an admirable (or even a reasonably likeable) person. He symbolizes a crucial fight over freedom of the press and the ability of journalists to expose government misconduct without fear of criminal prosecution. Unfortunately, a disturbing number of “establishment” journalists in the United States seem willing—indeed, eager—to throw him to the government wolves.

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/julian-assange-and-the-real-war-on-the-free-press/

 

 

 

