Jumping Off The Trump Train---Assange Is The Last Straw

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, April 15th, 2019

But the Assange arrest and his upcoming renditi- – oops! – extradition to the United States are different. There’s no nuance. No excuse. No false intel report. No poor legal advice. It’s plain and simple. The same entities (Deep State, permanent government, the oligarchy, the Borg, whatever term you like) that targeted Trump with the phony Russia collusion narrative want Assange’s scalp nailed to the wall.

 

 

 

 

 

http://ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/featured-articles/2019/april/13/i-m-jumping-off-the-trump-train-assange-was-the-last-straw/

 

 

 

 

 

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.