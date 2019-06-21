What is going on with Iran is certainly front-page material but there are two other stories confirming that brain-dead flesh-eating zombies have somehow gained control of the White House. The first comes from David Sanger of The New York Times, who reported last week that the United States had inserted malware into the Russian electrical grid to serve as both a warning and a possible response mechanism should the Kremlin continue with its cyberwarfare ways

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2019/06/phil-giraldi/june-madness-strikes-washington-iranians-russians-and-britons-beware/