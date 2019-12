But the IRA had nothing to do with the Russian government. It had no interests in politics. And a new study confirms that the idea that it was "sowing discord" is blatant nonsense.



IRA influencer

The Mueller investigation indicted 13 Russian persons and three Russian legal entities over the alleged influence campaign. But, as we wrote at that time, there was more to it than the media reported:

https://www.moonofalabama.org/2019/11/new-study-russian-trolls-did-not-sow-discord-they-influenced-no-one.html#more