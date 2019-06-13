Just Plain Nuts! Record Federal Deficit In May At Top Of Record 119 Month Expansion Cycle

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, June 13th, 2019

Another month, another frightening jump in the US budget deficit. And this time with a record surge in government spending to boot. According to the latest Treasury data, the US budget deficit in May - not a traditionally high-spending month for the US government - was a whopping $208 billion, missing the $200 billion deficit expected, and well worse than the $147 billion deficit recorded last May.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-06-12/us-government-spending-soars-all-time-high-deficit-hits-record-month-may

