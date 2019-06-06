Keynesian Central Banking: The Cure That Kills Economies

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, June 6th, 2019

Profits don’t grow to the sky and are subject to economic constraints.  Squeezing labor costs to further increase margins creates not only political conflict but tips the economy into a nasty feedback loop of weak demand, lower capital spending, and more cowbell buybacks.  The end result is punk economic and top-line growth further forcing firms to increase margins by additional cost-cutting.  Wash, rinse, repeat.

Hours Needed To Buy S&amp;P

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://global-macro-monitor.com/2019/06/05/how-many-hours-of-work-does-it-take-to-buy-the-sp500/

