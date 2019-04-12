Larry, We Hardly Knew Ye: Fed May Not Hike Interest Rates Again 'In My Lifetime'

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, April 12th, 2019

Is this what you have to do to keep your job in the Trump White House? How embarrassing.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.economicpolicyjournal.com/2019/04/larry-kudlow-goes-full-idiot-fed-may.html#more

 

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.