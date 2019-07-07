Last Week In Review: Abject Monetary Disorder

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, July 7th, 2019

Global bond markets, enjoying their own speculative melee and attendant unprecedented low yields, were fazed neither by the “truce” nor surging risk markets. German 10-year bund yields were down eight bps at Thursday’s lows, to a record negative 0.41%. French yields were down 13 bps for the week at Thursday’s record low negative 0.14%, with Swiss yields down another 12 bps to Thursday’s record low negative 0.67%.

As spectacular as it’s been at Europe’s “core,” the yield collapse at the “periphery” has been nothing short of astonishing.

 

 

 

 

http://creditbubblebulletin.blogspot.com/2019/07/weekly-commentary-abject-monetary.html

 

