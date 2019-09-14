Lessons From Emperor Xi's Tyranny: It Can And Does Happen Here Via The National Security State

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, September 14th, 2019

The military and the CIA, two of the principal elements of the national-security state, now wield the power to take anyone, including both Americans and foreigners, into military or CIA custody by simply labeling them a “terrorist,” hold them as long as they want in a military dungeon or secret CIA prison camp, torture them, and even assassinate them. While Americans still have the right to file a petition for habeas corpus, federal judges will customarily defer to the Pentagon and the CIA on their determination that a person poses a threat to “national security.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=347819&preview_id=347819&preview_nonce=65f8995b3b&preview=true

 

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.