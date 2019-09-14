Lessons From Emperor Xi's Tyranny: It Can And Does Happen Here Via The National Security State

The military and the CIA, two of the principal elements of the national-security state, now wield the power to take anyone, including both Americans and foreigners, into military or CIA custody by simply labeling them a “terrorist,” hold them as long as they want in a military dungeon or secret CIA prison camp, torture them, and even assassinate them. While Americans still have the right to file a petition for habeas corpus, federal judges will customarily defer to the Pentagon and the CIA on their determination that a person poses a threat to “national security.”

https://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=347819&preview_id=347819&preview_nonce=65f8995b3b&preview=true